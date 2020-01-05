|
Age 76, late of Homer Glen, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Birmingham, Alabama and a resident of Homer Glen for the past 34 years. Retired from Neumann Company after many years of dedicated service. A very proud United States Air Force Veteran. James was an avid bowler and on many bowling leagues, but above all else he cherished spending time with his family.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Charlene Norred in 2015; son, John Lawrence Norred; parents, Earl and Thelma (Hanna) Norred; three brothers, Wayne, Joe and Michael Norred.
Survived by his two loving children, Michael Norred and Debra (Paul) Fus; four cherished grandchildren, Ryan Norred, Nicholas, Alexandra and Matthew Fus; two brothers, Harold and Edward (Kathy) Norred; his godson, Patrick Norred. Numerous nephews, nieces and many dear friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or s would be greatly appreciated.
Services will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St. (159th St.) Lockport, IL., 60441 at 10:00am. Following all services cremation rites will be respectfully addressed.
Visitation Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the funeral home chapel from 4:00pm until 8:00pm. Family and friends can obtain directions or sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020