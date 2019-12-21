|
James E. Pierson, 92, of Rolling Meadows, died December 19, 2019. He was born June 29, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN. He was a veteran of the Navy. James was the father of James (Michele) Pierson, Sharon Pierson and Susan (Mike) Morin; and grandfather of 5. Visitation Sunday 3 pm to 7 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, where the funeral service also will be held on Monday at 11 am. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to . Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
