Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
James E. Pierson


1927 - 2019
James E. Pierson, 92, of Rolling Meadows, died December 19, 2019. He was born June 29, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN. He was a veteran of the Navy. James was the father of James (Michele) Pierson, Sharon Pierson and Susan (Mike) Morin; and grandfather of 5. Visitation Sunday 3 pm to 7 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, where the funeral service also will be held on Monday at 11 am. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to . Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 21, 2019
