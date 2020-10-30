James E. "Red" Schmitt Vietnam War Army Veteran, beloved husband of Judy nee Neary; loving step-father of Tim (Robin) Chernak, Sue (the late Al) Walenga and Kelly (Mike) Marozas; dearest step-grandfather of Holly (Dan) Clancy, Matt (Jolane) Walenga, Ryan Walenga, Jake Walenga, Tyler Walenga, Mitch Marozas and Nicholas Marozas; devoted brother of Norman Schmitt and the late Theresa Crofts; cherished uncle of Mark Schmitt, Lisa Curl and Joe Schmitt. Visitation Tuesday 8:15 A.M. until time of prayers 10:15 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank IL 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with Military Honors. Due to Phase 3 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, Face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info 708-636-2320