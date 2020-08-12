James E. Skrna, age 90, of Lisle, August 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rae Frances nee Jezisik Skrna for 52 great years. Loving father of Mary S. Fitz, James M. (Kimberly Bennett), Carrie A. and the late Edward R. "Ned" Skrna. Grandfather of Michael, Lauren and Jillian Fitz. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Drive Naperville. Internment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Visitation, Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 8: 00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com