James E. Skrna
James E. Skrna, age 90, of Lisle, August 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rae Frances nee Jezisik Skrna for 52 great years. Loving father of Mary S. Fitz, James M. (Kimberly Bennett), Carrie A. and the late Edward R. "Ned" Skrna. Grandfather of Michael, Lauren and Jillian Fitz. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Drive Naperville. Internment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Visitation, Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 8: 00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
