Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Patricia Church
James E. Slowik Obituary
James E. Slowik, U.S Army Vietnam Veteran, beloved husband of Christina nee Sund; loving father of Kathryn (Robert) Lid, Libby (Bill) Black, Nancy (Chris) Baum & Jim (Teri) Slowik; dear grandfather of Brett, Diana, Julia, Ross, Christina, Billy, Mary, Declan, Jimmy, Bradley, Ryan, Will & Ruby; son of the late Joseph & the late Mary nee Ward; and brother of Joseph (Christine) Slowik and the late Dennis (Marie) Slowik. James was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 597 and an avid golfer. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Patricia Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For info please call 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019
