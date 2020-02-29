|
James E. Spiotto, 73, of Lincolnwood, passed away on February 27, 2020 from a sudden heart attack. Beloved husband of Ann Spiotto, nee Humphreys. Loving father of Michael (Michelle) Spiotto, Mary (Sean) Sullivan, Joan (Mike) Murphy, and Kathy (Kyle) Manny. Dedicated grandpa of James "Jack", Michael "Ben", Sean, Claire, Ryan, Annie, Marie, James "Jimmy", and Betty. Dear brother of Joan (Bob) Lynch and the late Michael Spiotto. Adored son of the late Michael and Vinetta Spiotto. Loving brother-in-law of Mary, Tom (Jo), Ivan (Julie), and Kathryn (Lou Zanine) Humphreys. Proud uncle of Tim (Tansy) Lynch, Beth Lynch, Julie (Erik) Wahlborg, Elizabeth, Tom, Greg, Ian, and Lucy Humphreys. Dear cousin and friend of many.
Jim was partner at Chapman and Cutler LLP for over 30 years. He was a nationally known expert in his field, a lawyer's lawyer, and an amazingly effective advocate for his clients. He will truly be missed by all.
Funeral services, Monday March 2nd, 11 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to The Catholic Charities, 721 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654, or https://www.catholiccharities.net/DonateNow/GeneralDonations.aspx, or The University of Chicago Law School, c/o James and Ann Spiotto Scholarship Fund, 5235 S Harper Court, 7th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615, or http://give.uchicago.edu/law. Visitation Sunday, March 1st, 1 PM to 7 PM, at the funeral home. Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020