James E. Sturino, age 63, at rest March 28, 2020. Loving husband of Christine G. Sturino (nee: Piper) for 38 years. Devoted father of Kevin J. (Sarah) Sturino. Dear brother of Nancy Sturino and brother-in-law of Donna (Jeffrey) Wykowski and Leslie Piper. Uncle of Christopher (Stacie) Clowes. Jim was predeceased by his parents Sam and Mary Sturino. Jim was an attorney and partner for 26 ½ years with Nordin & Sturino, P.C. in Naperville. He was dedicated to his profession for 38 years and a proud member of the Illinois State Bar Association, DuPage County Bar Association and the Federal Bar Association. He was awarded the Pro Bono Service Award from the DuPage County Legal Assistance Foundation in 2014 and received the Courage Award from the Melanoma Research Foundation in 2018. A private family funeral service and interment will be held. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass to be scheduled at a later date.
Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in memory of James E. Sturino to Northwestern University to support melanoma research under the direction of Dr. Sunandana Chandra. Checks payable to Northwestern University may be mailed to: Terri Dillon, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Development and Alumni Relations, 420 E. Superior Street, Rubloff Bldg., 9th Flr., Chicago, IL 60611 or by calling Terri Dillon at 312-503-4837. Donations can also be made to the Wellness House, a non-profit offering programs to support people with cancer and their families, as follows: (search https://wellnesshouse.org/ --> click 'Donate Now' --> select 'A Gift In Memory of Someone Special')
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020