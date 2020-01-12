|
|
James Edward "Jim" Beeftink, 84, of Chapin, SC passed away 12/25/2019. Funeral Mass Saturday 1/25/2020 Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL at 11:30 AM; visitation 10:45 to 11:30 AM. Private interment of ashes All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Jim, born in Chicago, was a son of the late Leonard Beeftink and Mary Flynn Beeftink. Jim was devout in his Catholic faith, and had the kindest heart. Alumnus of St. Ambrose University, Davenport, IA; served in US Army National Guard; retired as a Community Relations Director in home health care. He was a loyal friend, a loving son, life partner, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Survived by life partner of 41 years, Gary Parish of Chapin, SC; brother, Leonard Beeftink of Glenview, IL; sister, Mary Ann Strunc of Greenville, NC; 6 nieces and 3 nephews; 15 great nieces, 10 great nephews, 3 great-great nieces and 6 great-great nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cenacle Sisters, 513 Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614-6428, or to the . Woodridge Funeral Home, Lexington, SC is assisting the family. woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020