Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
For more information about
James Butler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Butler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Edward Butler Obituary
James Edward Butler, 72, Vietnam War Navy Veteran, of Tigard, OR, formerly of Chicago's Southeast Side. Beloved husband of Susan, nee Todd; devoted father of Kristy (Jeff) Galvan; proud Pops of Timothy, Mitchell, Richley and Nickelas; loving son of the late Anne "Dolly" and Gerald Butler; fond brother of the late Thomas (the late Lorraine) Butler; dearest son-in-law of June and the late John Todd. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Graveside Service and Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Info. 708-636-1193 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
Download Now