James Edward Butler, 72, Vietnam War Navy Veteran, of Tigard, OR, formerly of Chicago's Southeast Side. Beloved husband of Susan, nee Todd; devoted father of Kristy (Jeff) Galvan; proud Pops of Timothy, Mitchell, Richley and Nickelas; loving son of the late Anne "Dolly" and Gerald Butler; fond brother of the late Thomas (the late Lorraine) Butler; dearest son-in-law of June and the late John Todd. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Graveside Service and Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Info. 708-636-1193 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 24, 2019