Jim went home to his God on 2/16/2019. Born in Buffalo, NY, the only child of Margaret Hickey and John Denny, his is survived by his caring and loving wife Sherri, children Kevin, Patrick, Joan (Weber), Timothy, and Mary (McKinney) all in the Chicago area. Also, by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous cousins in Buffalo, Chicago, and Ireland. He is predeceased by his first wife Arlene Thompson Denny. Educated in Stella Niagara Cadet School, he graduated from Buffalo's Jesuit High School Canisius, the US Navy's Class A Avionics School during the Korean conflict, Purdue University and earned a MBA in management from Indiana University. Employment was in basic steel, aerospace, packaging research & engineering and retired from International Minerals and Chemical (IMC). The CEO of IMC credited him with a major role in the company's successful transition from minerals mining and agricultural chemicals to a human and animal healthcare products company. As an IMC volunteer in career education & guidance, he was acknowledged by 2 Illinois governors, the White House and received a Private Sector Initiative Commendation from President Ronald Reagan for "strengthening the nation's secondary vocational education system". For 53 yrs, he lived the gospel of Matt, 25:34-40. For his Christian communities, he was a lector and Eucharistic Minister, also visiting shut-ins and hospital patients. In retirement, he carried over his scholarship evaluation and selection work from IMC to Rotary International and the Purdue Club of So. Arizona. He found time to be the family's genealogist, even finding the abandoned house of ggg-grandparent's in Co. Tipperary. He was a Civil War storyteller, sharing the experiences of his Dad's grandfather in Gettysburg, being captured in the Wilderness and a POW at Andersonville. In his 86 years, Jim had a full and wonderful life and thanks those who made it possible. Burial is in Tucson with Arlene, with a memorial Mass to celebrate his life at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Darien, Illinois on a date to be announced. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary