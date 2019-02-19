Home

Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
847-381-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church
7033 N Moselle Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church
7033 N Moselle Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Jim was born September 22, 1938, the son of the late Edward and Madeline (nee McGuinness) Evenson. He passed away February 15, 2019 at the age of 80. Jim was the loving husband of Anita for 57 years; beloved father of Betsy (Robert) Murray, Jim (Susan) Evenson and Susan (Ted) Scislowski; and cherished Papa to 10 grandchildren. A funeral Mass for Jim will be held Thursday, February 21 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 7033 N Moselle Ave, Chicago, IL 60646, with visiting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to the at www.lung.org. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
