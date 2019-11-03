Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
James Edward Sorn Obituary
James Edward Sorn, loving husband of Marianne T. Sorn (nee Zemaitis). Devoted father of Keith (Linda) Sorn, Eric Joseph Sorn, and Scott James (Jill) Sorn. Doting grandfather of Katrina Marie, Emily Bridget and Genevieve Jacqueline. Visitation Monday 3 – 8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Albert the Great Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
