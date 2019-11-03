|
James Edward Sorn, loving husband of Marianne T. Sorn (nee Zemaitis). Devoted father of Keith (Linda) Sorn, Eric Joseph Sorn, and Scott James (Jill) Sorn. Doting grandfather of Katrina Marie, Emily Bridget and Genevieve Jacqueline. Visitation Monday 3 – 8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Albert the Great Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019