James Edward Wells II. Former husband of the late Mary Jane Wells; dear father of Mary Jane and James E. Wells III; fond brother of Mary Therese (the late Kenneth) Strathdee; godfather of the late Mary Carol (Brad) McGehee; uncle of Kenneth (Nancy) Strathdee, Theresa (Conrad) Lau, Caryl (Jerry) Doetsch, and the late Patricia Bechtold; also survived by many cousins; honorary grandfather of Andrew, Teddy, Patrick, Jack, Astrid, Page, Drew, John and Shea; dear friend of Mary Lou, Jennifer (Don), and Megan (Robert). Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Family and friends will meet Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. John Cantius Church, 825 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60642 for an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. For further info 312-421-0936 or sign guestbook at www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019