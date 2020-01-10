Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
410 S. Rush Street,
Itasca, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
410 S. Rush Street,
Itasca, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pryor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edwin Pryor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edwin Pryor Obituary
James Edwin Pryor, Bensenville, Illinois was welcomed into Heaven to be with Jesus on January 8, 2020 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his wife Rita nee Mupo in 2012. They were married 57 years and raised three daughters; Ann (Steve) Ciaccio, Patty (Kirk) Dearden, and Jeanne (Tim) Ewert. Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Rd, (at Prospect), Itasca, IL 60143. Family and friends will meet Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 410 S. Rush Street, Itasca, IL 60143, for a Lying in State, 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. For funeral information: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -