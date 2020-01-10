|
|
James Edwin Pryor, Bensenville, Illinois was welcomed into Heaven to be with Jesus on January 8, 2020 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his wife Rita nee Mupo in 2012. They were married 57 years and raised three daughters; Ann (Steve) Ciaccio, Patty (Kirk) Dearden, and Jeanne (Tim) Ewert. Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Rd, (at Prospect), Itasca, IL 60143. Family and friends will meet Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 410 S. Rush Street, Itasca, IL 60143, for a Lying in State, 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. For funeral information: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020