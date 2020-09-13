James Ernest Maggard beloved companion to Pauline Scott; Pops to Marlene, Candace & Jacqueline Scott; loving son of Anita & the late Ralph Eugene Maggard; dear brother of Linda (Ken) Adamik, Rhonda (Len) Sourile & the late Clint (Maria) Maggard; uncle of Vincent (Jenny), Sarah (Daniel), Dan (Renee), Tabatha, Amanda, Addie & Renee. Memorial visitation Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com