James F. Busse, 96, of Lincolnshire, at rest January 21, 2020. Loving husband of Sheila (nee Calder) and the late Mary (nee Petrosky) and Nina (nee McLeod); cherished father of Denise; and dear brother of the late Benjamin Busse, Edmund Bosek and Theresa Bruser. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL, 60010. Entombment will follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles, IL. Memorial donations may be made to . For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020