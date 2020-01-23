Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Busse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Busse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Busse, 96, of Lincolnshire, at rest January 21, 2020. Loving husband of Sheila (nee Calder) and the late Mary (nee Petrosky) and Nina (nee McLeod); cherished father of Denise; and dear brother of the late Benjamin Busse, Edmund Bosek and Theresa Bruser. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL, 60010. Entombment will follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles, IL. Memorial donations may be made to . For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -