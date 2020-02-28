Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Addolorata Villa
Wheeling, IL
James F. Casey, age 96 of Prospect Heights, father of Tim (Debra), Mike, Dan (Cindy), Tom (Mary Ellen), and Marianne; grandfather of Ann, Ryan, Megan, Justin, Jessica, Matt, Maggie, Shanna, Alyssa, Brennan, Laramie, and Max; great-grandfather of Kate, Betsy, Bentley, Eva, Liam, Jackson, John, Henry, Travis, and Carter; survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn (nee Minogue); parents, William and Mary Casey; and brother, William. A mass will be held on Sat., Feb. 29 at 10 AM at Addolorata Villa, Wheeling. Memorial contributions can be made to Lake County Honor Flight or Addolorata Villa Gift of Care Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
