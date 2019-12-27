|
James F. Conklin, Age 84, Born into Eternal Life on December 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret Mary (nee Johnson) for 63 years. Loving father of James (Rasa), Colleen (Kevin) Callahan and Scott Conklin. Proud "Papa" of Alexander, Declan, and Gabriella. Devoted brother of Patricia Weakley and the late Leonard, Homer, Earl, Helen Eason, and Dorothy Remezas. Jim was also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Longtime Teamsters Union Truck Driver for over 40 years, former member of Queen of Martyrs Holy Name Society, and Merrionette Park Little League Coach. Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019, 12 Noon-3:00pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Chapel Service at 3:00pm. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019