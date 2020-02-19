Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
James Dudley
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Infant Church

James F. Dudley


1924 - 2020
James F. Dudley Obituary
James F. Dudley of Lisle, formerly of La Grange Park and Westchester, age 95. U.S. Navy Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Hanoria C.; loving father of Catherine M. Dudley, M.D.; dear brother of Dorothy Dudley and the late Florence Dudley and Mary Byrne; fond uncle of many. Retired Supervisor of Safety from the Chicago Transit Authority. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Infant Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
