James F. Foerster, 69, of Edison Park. Beloved father of Mary (Alex) Radovich and Elizabeth Foerster. Husband to Patti, nee Narret, for 36 years. Retired Assistant Vice- Chancellor of Facility and Space Planning and Associate Professor of Urban Planning at UIC. Graduate of Northwestern University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 4-9 PM. Family and Friends gathering Friday, 12:15 PM at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy. (at Washington) Park Ridge where Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 PM. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Anti-Cruelty Society, 157 W Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60654 or , Illinois Chapter, 651 W Washington Blvd., Suite 400, Chicago,IL 60661 appreciated. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020