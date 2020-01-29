Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:15 PM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
140 S. Northwest Hwy. (at Washington)
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
140 S. Northwest Hwy. (at Washington)
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Foerster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Foerster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Foerster Obituary
James F. Foerster, 69, of Edison Park. Beloved father of Mary (Alex) Radovich and Elizabeth Foerster. Husband to Patti, nee Narret, for 36 years. Retired Assistant Vice- Chancellor of Facility and Space Planning and Associate Professor of Urban Planning at UIC. Graduate of Northwestern University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 4-9 PM. Family and Friends gathering Friday, 12:15 PM at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy. (at Washington) Park Ridge where Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 PM. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Anti-Cruelty Society, 157 W Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60654 or , Illinois Chapter, 651 W Washington Blvd., Suite 400, Chicago,IL 60661 appreciated. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -