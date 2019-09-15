|
James F. Hanson (aka Tiny), July 29, 1938 – September 13, 2019, age 81, of Bolingbrook; loving father of the late James, Thomas, Phillip (Tami), Nicolette (Greg) Klyczek, Marie (Ron) Nolte, Michelle (the late Tim) Smith, & Elizabeth (Dan) Lorenty; proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; he will be dearly missed. Visitation Tuesday, September 17 from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service, 7 p.m., at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th Street, Downers Grove. Visitation continues until 9 p.m. Interment private. Info: (630) 964-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019