Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodridge Baptist Church
6613 Taylor Drive
Woodridge, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Woodridge Baptist Church
6613 Taylor Drive
Woodridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Hanson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Hanson Obituary
James F. Hanson (aka Tiny), July 29, 1938 – September 13, 2019, age 81, of Bolingbrook; loving father of the late James, Thomas, Phillip (Tami), Nicolette (Greg) Klyczek, Marie (Ron) Nolte, Michelle (the late Tim) Smith, & Elizabeth (Dan) Lorenty; proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; he will be dearly missed. Visitation Tuesday, September 17 from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service, 7 p.m., at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th Street, Downers Grove. Visitation continues until 9 p.m. Interment private. Info: (630) 964-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now