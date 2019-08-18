Home

Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
7319 Madison Street
Forest Park, IL 60130
708-366-2200
James F. Herbert


1967 - 2019
James F. Herbert Obituary
James F. Herbert, 52, of Forest Park formerly of Oak Park. Beloved son of William and Susan Herbert. Loving brother of William J. Herbert III, Michael (Laura) and Mary (Will) Nelson. Cherished uncle of Sean, Ciara and Shamus Herbert; and Danielle and Cory Nelson. Loyal and lifelong friend of John Goldthwaite. Jim was a proud US Army veteran. Services will be held privately. Memorials to Hines VA Hospital and William Middleton Mem. VA Hospital in Madison, WI, are greatly appreciated. Info. 708-366-2200 or www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
