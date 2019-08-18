|
|
James F. Herbert, 52, of Forest Park formerly of Oak Park. Beloved son of William and Susan Herbert. Loving brother of William J. Herbert III, Michael (Laura) and Mary (Will) Nelson. Cherished uncle of Sean, Ciara and Shamus Herbert; and Danielle and Cory Nelson. Loyal and lifelong friend of John Goldthwaite. Jim was a proud US Army veteran. Services will be held privately. Memorials to Hines VA Hospital and William Middleton Mem. VA Hospital in Madison, WI, are greatly appreciated. Info. 708-366-2200 or www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019