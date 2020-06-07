James F. Kerr, Jr. Age 93, of Orland Park, formerly of Beverly, U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, Born into Eternal Life on May 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy E. (nee Burton). Loving father of Michael, Patrick, and Kathryn (Frank) Krause. Proud and loving grandpa of Ellen (Kain), Marty, Jimmy, and Danny. Beloved son of the late Marie and James F. Kerr, Sr. Dear brother of the late Daniel, Frankie, and the late baby Marilyn Kerr. Alumnus of St. Nicholas of Tolentine Grammar School (1940), De La Salle H.S. (1944), and Southern Illinois University (1950). Jim was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of WWII after enlisting at the age of 17. He completed specialized Army training program at U. of Michigan and basic training at Camp Maxey, Texas. He served with the 158th Regimental Combat Team (Bushmasters) during the occupation of Japan. Member of Tinley Park Post # 615 A.L. Jim was former Vice President of Scan Am Communications in McHenry Co. Illinois. Longtime Beverly resident and Parishioner of St. Barnabas and Christ the King. Longtime CK Usher (11:00am Mass), Golf and Bowling League Member. Jim was a lifelong avid Chicago Cubs fan and was passionate for golfing with his friends. A memorial mass celebrating Jim's life at Christ the King Church will be announced at a later date. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.