James (Jim) F. Mueller, 80, of Portage, WI, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020 with family by his side. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington, WI on Sunday, Sept. 20; Visitation begins at 12:00 noon with a 2:00 pm service. Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 21 at 10:00. Born Sept. 14, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Elmer and Helen Mueller, Jim graduated from Lane Tech H. S. He served in the Air Force National Guard. Jim married his first wife Marion Becker, on Oct. 6, 1962. They had 2 children. On Aug. 12, 1995 Jim married Verna Ebert and gained 2 step children. Jim was a tool and die maker for many decades. He is survived by his second wife Verna Mueller; children, Theresa Piekarski, Eric (Wendy) Mueller, and step-children Fred (Kitty) Ebert and Valeeta (Scott) Ellenbecker; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, and his brother Warren Mueller. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com
) assisted the family.