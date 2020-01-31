|
James F. Murray, age 83, of Mount Prospect. Beloved husband of Grace Murray, nee Jellen. Loving father of Kathleen (Scott) Farnsworth, Jim (Lisa) Murray, and Bob (Sharon) Murray. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Austin, Dylan, Rob (Stephanie), Alex, and Julia, and step-father of David (Erin) Mackwoski, and Thomas Mackowski. Step-grandfather of Jackson, Savannah, Rhett, Jazzmin, and Trevor, and step great-grandfather of Hudson. Dear brother of Joan (the late John) Schuh. Fond uncle of many. Preceded by his parents Martin and Beatrice Murray and siblings Robert, Bill, Jean, Marty, and Tommy.
Visitation Monday, Feb 3rd, 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Tuesday, February 4th, 9:30 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Maryville Development Department, 1150 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020