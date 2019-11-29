Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home
4343 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home
4343 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joseph Church
James F. Russ Obituary
James F. Russ, age 82; beloved husband of Judyann Russ, nee Grafenauer; loving father of Cynthia R. Mochel, James F. (Ann) Russ, Jr., and Laurie A. (Peter) Stuhldreher; cherished grandfather of Kristen (John) Alcorta, Lindsey (Jonathan) Lynch, Robert (Christine) Mochel, Jamie Mochel, T.J. (Lindsey) Mochel and Kasey Mochel, Elizabeth (Kyle) Niewald, Michael (Lindsay) Russ, Melissa (Evan) Richardson, Jennifer Russ, and Samantha Russ, Erin Stuhldreher, Audrey Stuhldreher and Kyle Stuhldreher and great-grandfather of ten; fond brother of Karen (Randy) Schuppe and the late Frank (Kathleen) Russ; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Monday 9:15AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St Joseph Church. Mass 10:00AM. Interment Holy Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Samaritan Hospital, www.advocategiving.org or Young Hearts for Life, www.yh4l.org will be appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019
