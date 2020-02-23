|
James F. Stauffer. Beloved husband of the late Nora A. Loving father of Frank, Katie, Marie(the late Frank) Snow and Jennifer (Jim) Magiera. Devoted grandfather of Ryan Archer, Jillian, Emily and Marykate Magiera and Careen Stauffer. Dear great-grandfather of Lucas, Logan and Natalina Archer and Azrael Detres. Visitation Monday, February 24, 4-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 a.m. from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Operation Smile, www.operationsmile.org or Native American Rights Fund, www.narf.org. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020