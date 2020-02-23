Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church

James F. Stauffer


1930 - 2020
James F. Stauffer Obituary
James F. Stauffer. Beloved husband of the late Nora A. Loving father of Frank, Katie, Marie(the late Frank) Snow and Jennifer (Jim) Magiera. Devoted grandfather of Ryan Archer, Jillian, Emily and Marykate Magiera and Careen Stauffer. Dear great-grandfather of Lucas, Logan and Natalina Archer and Azrael Detres. Visitation Monday, February 24, 4-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 a.m. from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Operation Smile, www.operationsmile.org or Native American Rights Fund, www.narf.org. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
