James F. Wegener, 96, of Lombard, Illinois died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born to William and Martha (Jeschke) September 22, 1923 in a small cottage behind what is now the Oak Brook Village offices. Jim loved music, golf, and his family. He was a WWII veteran, worked in sales, and retired as Public Relations Manager for Partnership Concepts. He was kind and generous with a witty sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Inge (Storchheim) Wegener; James C. Wegener (Beverly Bacak), Karen (Rick) Thom, Pat (Bruce) Carl, Mark Storchheim, Diane Arritt, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
