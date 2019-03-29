|
|
James F. "Jim" Wolff, age 79, proud U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1965, formerly of West Chicago, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 7, 1939 in Aurora, IL.Visitation Monday, April 1, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 2, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. A luncheon will follow at the church. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, 2:00 PM in the chapel at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL for committal services. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019