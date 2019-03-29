Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. "Jim" Wolff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James F. "Jim" Wolff Obituary
James F. "Jim" Wolff, age 79, proud U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1965, formerly of West Chicago, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 7, 1939 in Aurora, IL.Visitation Monday, April 1, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 2, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. A luncheon will follow at the church. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, 2:00 PM in the chapel at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL for committal services. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now