James Farlow Marino, age 52, passed away peacefully at his home in Albuquerque, NM on June 19, 2019. He was blessed with the gifts of life, love and a peaceful death. James, an avid Eagle Scout, is the beloved son of Charles and the late Gay, brother of John, the late David (Mary Jo) and the late Gage, uncle of Matthew, Brian and Joe Marino; nephew of the late Donald (Georgina), David Robert Hastings and Anne (Harold) Downey; cousin of Douglas (Wendy), David (Kim) and the late Donna Jane Hastings and Thomas (Judy) and Jeffrey (Carol) Downey. Visitation Saturday August 3, 2019 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Matthias Church, 2310 W. Ainslie, Chicago, IL. Donations in Memory of James may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1301 W. 22nd Street, Suite 905, Oak Brook, IL 60523.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019