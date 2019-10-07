|
Fr. James Francis Barnett O.P. died peacefully on October 4, 2019 in Chicago at the age of 80. Fr. Barnett was a Dominican Friar of the Province of St. Albert the Great. He was born on December 5, 1938 in Sioux Falls, SD to James and Lucille (Weber) Barnett. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jan Shapiro and Koky Risner. Father Barnett attended the Cathedral Grade School and the Cathedral High School in Sioux Falls from 1944 to 1956. He matriculated at St. Mary's College in Winona from 1956 to 1958. He entered the Dominican Order in 1958 and given the religious name Quentin. He professed his first vows in 1959 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1965.
Fr. Barnett served in a variety of pastoral ministries throughout his life including campus and parish ministry as well as jail ministry. He was director of Marriage Encounter Retreats for several years. He also served his Dominican community as novice master. After his years as novice master, Fr. Barnett entered into what would become a ministry which began to mark and shape his life. From 1985 to 1997 he worked in El Salvador and Honduras. For health reasons he returned to the United States and joined the Friends of God Dominican Ashram in Kenosha, WI for a few years and then returned to campus ministry.
As his health declined he relocated to St. Pius Priory in Chicago, the assisted living center for the Dominicans and most recently to Resurrection Life Center. He is survived by his siblings, Mary Lue Daniels, Vicki Gero, Bill (Kerry Cashman), and Patrick (Keith Schroeder) as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends. Services will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in River Forest, IL on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00AM preceded by Sung Morning Prayer at 9:00AM. Memorial Donations to the Dominican Friars, Central Province, 1910 S. Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL, 60608 are greatly appreciated. For more information please call 773-736-3833 or go to www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 7, 2019