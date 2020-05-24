James F. Conway, retired Vice President and Director of the Maryland Casualty Group, and longtime resident of Towson, MD, died May 13, 2020 at the age of 100.



Born June 5, 1919 to Peter Leo and Mary Eleanor Conway, Jim was raised in Chicago and graduated from Loyola University in 1941. He joined the U.S. Army in 1942 and was assigned to the Intelligence Division's Counterintelligence Corps, where he served as Special Agent operating out of Gen. MacArthur's Far East command. He saw combat attached to the 24th Infantry in Hollandia, Dutch New Guinea, and with the 40th Division at Leyte, The Philippines. After his discharge in 1945, he entered Northwestern University's Law School, graduating in 1948.



Jim was a member of the Bar in Illinois and was hired as an attorney by Maryland Casualty Company. He was the Claim Manager at Peoria, Rockford, and Chicago and in 1963 transferred to the Baltimore home office to head the Claims Division. After nearly 35 years with the company, Jim retired in 1984 as Vice President in charge of Personnel and Training.



Jim was devoted to his family, and is survived by 7 nieces and nephews, 10 grand and 10 great-grand nieces and nephews.



He will be laid to rest at Little Georgetown Cemetery, Broad Run, VA on May 26, 2020. A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Towson, MD.





