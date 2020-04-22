|
James Francis Keane, age 85, born into eternal life on April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice O. Keane for 56 years. Resident of Smith Village, Chicago. Former snowbird resident of Sun City Grand, Arizona. Loving father of Brigid (Daniel Scheffler), Alice Keane (Philip Johnson), James, and Walter. Loving grandfather to Audrey, Travis, Nathaniel, Jessica, Grace, Nehama, Finn, and Cy. Beloved son of the late James and Katherine Keane. Devoted brother of Anne (Jim Gainer), Mary (Ralph Oberlin), the late Thomas, and the late John (Charlene). Fun-loving uncle to 11 nieces and nephews (including the late Patricia Keane) and 21 grandnieces and nephews. Alumnus of Quigley Preparatory Seminary. Lover of education who earned degrees from Loyola University, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, and a doctorate in Public Administration from Nova University. Elected State Representative from the 28th District (Chicago) and served with distinction from 1979 to 1992. Widely respected on both sides of the aisle. Taught at Leo High School 1961-68. Founder and president of the American Federation of Teachers (Local 1700) who led the first teachers' strike in parochial high schools. Director of Resource Mobilization, City of Chicago, 1970-72; member of Faculty and Staff, Chicago State University 1972-75; Senior Fellow in the Institute for Government and Public Affairs, University of Illinois, 1992-1994; and board member of Little Company of Mary Hospital. Recipient of many awards and distinctions. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a date to be announced. Memorials to the 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 or Smith Village Emilie's Fund 2320 W. 113th. Pl. Chicago, IL 60643 are most appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020