|
|
Age 79, of Frankfort formerly of Glenwood, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Loving husband of Gisela Lindsay (Muenster); beloved father of the late Christina E. Lindsay; dearest brother of Carol Lopez, late Pat Tapper and late Tom Lindsay. He was a veteran of the U.S Army, he was a member of BUSMVA Berlin U.S. Military Veterans Berlin Member 2292 served with 52nd Signal Co. 2/61-2/63. He was a 3rd degree member of Knights of Columbus 9770 in Frankfort, member of American Legion Post 1070, he volunteered at nursing homes on Veteran's Day. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Services on Monday, November 4, 2019 prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30 AM leaving for St. Anthony Catholic Church for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019