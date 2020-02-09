|
died peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia on January 26th, 2020, at the age of 89. James is survived by, Joyce, his wife of 66 years; and five adult children, James K. (Lara) of Sharpsburg, GA, Michael S. (Suiya) of Chicago, IL, Mark P. (Liming), of Naperville, IL, Erin J. (Paul) of Chicago, IL, and Kelly A. (Tom) of Grayslake, IL, and grandchildren, James A. (Stephanie), Heather, William, (Stacy), Kaitlyn (Kasey), Brian, Sean, Eric, Cormac, great granddaughters, Kelly, and Isabella. James is preceded in death by his parents, William J. McCarthy and Eleanor Foley McCarthy, all siblings, William (Marguerite), Robert W. (Rosemary), Marian E. McCarthy and Kathleen R. (McCarthy) Foley (Daniel). James was born on December 28, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Attended Queen of All Saints Grammar School and St. George High School. James graduated from Notre Dame University in 1953 with a B.S. degree in Commerce. James married Joyce Marilyn Widtmann, his high school sweetheart, that same year, November 28th, 1953. While living in Chicago, James served as President of the North Mayfair Improvement Association in 1976. James worked with graphic arts industry; Rand McNally, Follett Corporation, Nobart, National Safety Council, and Segerdahl Graphics until he retired in December 1997. The couple then moved to Niceville, Florida, where they lived until December 2016, at which time they were moved to assisted living in Peachtree City, GA, near their oldest son, James K. and his family.
James was involved with Knights of Columbus through St. Edwards Catholic Church in Chicago, and Christ Redeemer Catholic Church in Niceville, FL. While living in FL, he enjoyed gardening with his wife as members of Bluewater Bay Garden Club. A private memorial was held in Sharpsburg, GA where his cremains will be laid to rest at historic Cokes Chapel Cemetery, Sharpsburg. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Knights of Columbus in Niceville, Florida. Condolences can be sent to family care of his son James K. McCarthy, 115 Tanglewood Lane, Sharpsburg, GA 30277. The family would like to thank the staff of Sommerby, Peachtree City, and Kindred Hospice, of Sharpsburg, for their help in the last days.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020