Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
James Frangella Obituary
James Frangella, Veteran WWII, US Army. Beloved husband of Joan, nee Bain. Dear brother of the late Tony, Frank, Art and Sarah. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of Sears, Roebuck & Company with many years of service. Resting at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. where services will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
