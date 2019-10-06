|
James Frank Folk Stieglitz Jr. (36) died Sunday, August 25, 2019 after an injury received in a fire. James died surrounded by family. James was born July 21, 1983 in Greenville, SC and grew up in Downers Grove, IL. In 2017, James earned a Bachelor of Arts with Distinction from Shimer College in Chicago, IL thriving in its great books environment. In July 2010, James helped establish, then co-own and co-manage Cafe Mustache in Logan Square. James enjoyed drawing; his distinctive sketches are still cherished by family and friends. He loved music; both listening to and playing several instruments. James loved reading and maps; for many years, he hosted a Geography Quiz at Whirlaway Lounge. A continuing anchor in James's life was a close circle of friends. Some friendships continuing from kindergarten and other strong friendships from his life in Logan Square. Most significantly, James was a wonderful son to Frank and Stephanie, brother to Stephen and sister-in-law Claire, and a loving uncle to Shelby and Freddie, who will always have fond and happy memories of their uncle James. James succeeded in leading a life that positively impacted many others. His passing leaves behind a tremendous hole in the hearts and lives of all whom he touched, and he will be missed. A celebration of James' life will be held at Cole's, 2338 N Milwaukee Ave, Logan Square, October 13, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. James' friends are invited to come together to eat, drink, laugh, cry and share memories.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019