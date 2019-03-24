Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James DeHorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Frederick "Jim" DeHorn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Frederick "Jim" DeHorn Obituary
age 84, died on March 16, 2019 after a swift final decline. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty three years, Jean (nee Clinton), and daughters Lisa DeHorn (Mike Opager) and Kathy (Lee) Teuber, and countless trees he planted as Treekeeper #159. For the past quarter century, Jim was a dedicated volunteer at North Park Village Nature Center, teacher of the Openlands' Treekeeper Course, and was passionate about sharing his knowledge with anyone who would listen – especially children. He was a lifelong organic gardener, avid reader and loved volunteering hard physical labor outdoors. A Celebration of Life get together is being planned for a future date. A donation in Jim's honor may be made to Treekeepers at http://Openlands.org/trees/treekeepers.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.