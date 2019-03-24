|
|
age 84, died on March 16, 2019 after a swift final decline. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty three years, Jean (nee Clinton), and daughters Lisa DeHorn (Mike Opager) and Kathy (Lee) Teuber, and countless trees he planted as Treekeeper #159. For the past quarter century, Jim was a dedicated volunteer at North Park Village Nature Center, teacher of the Openlands' Treekeeper Course, and was passionate about sharing his knowledge with anyone who would listen – especially children. He was a lifelong organic gardener, avid reader and loved volunteering hard physical labor outdoors. A Celebration of Life get together is being planned for a future date. A donation in Jim's honor may be made to Treekeepers at http://Openlands.org/trees/treekeepers.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019