Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map

James G. Bennett


1935 - 2020
James G. Bennett Obituary
James G. Bennett, 84 of Des Plaines was born on March 22, 1935 in Oak Park, passed away on March 2, 2020 surrounded by family. James was the beloved husband of the late JoAnn Bennett; loving father to James (Evie) Bennett, Louis (Maria) Caruso, and Michael (Carol Lynn) Caruso; and loving Papa to Katie, Sofia, Cassie, Paul, and Bianca; and wonderful friend to many. Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street Des Plaines, IL 60016. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Rd. Des Plaines, IL 60016. For more information go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call (847) 824-5155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
