James G. Boie
1931 - 2020
Beloved husband of the late Carol Boie. Loving father of Jean (Mark) Matthies, Therese Boie, James (Jayne) Boie, Robert (Gina) Boie, and the late Michael Boie. Proud grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Robert, John (Marilyn) and Mary Dalton. Uncle of many.James was an avid golfer and very dedicated to his church. Family and friends will gather at St. Beatrice Church on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of mass at 11:30 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For information please call Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home at (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
St. Beatrice Church
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Beatrice Church
Funeral services provided by
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
