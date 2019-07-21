James (Jim) Gary Dunlap of Aurora, IL, born December 9, 1948, passed away peacefully on Fri July 19, 2019 at Symphony at Tillers in Oswego. Jim was the oldest of four children and attended Our Lady of Good Council, Waldo Middle School, and East Aurora High School. Jim enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War and served his country from 1969-1971. After honorable discharge, Jim returned to Aurora, attended Aurora University, and separately trained as an apprentice electrician. He worked at Sealmaster, formerly in Aurora, for over 20 years. After leaving Sealmaster, Jim began work at Aurora Bearing Company in the 1980's until he retired in 2019. Jim was a wealth of mechanical and electrical knowledge, and his talents in his field are undoubtedly missed. Jim married Christine Ann Dunlap (Zitzer) in 1972. Jim and Christine were married for over 45 years and blessed with two children, Kathleen and Jonathan . After Christine's untimely death in 2018, Jim cared for his daughter at their home in Aurora. Jim was heavily involved in various District, Council and Regional positions for the Boy Scouts of America for over 30 years. He was affectionately referred to as "Mr. D" by many. He helped mold many young and older adults into becoming better leaders along his journey. Jim enjoyed fishing, cooking and the outdoors in his downtime. Jim leaves behind his daughter, his son and daughter-in-law Justine, his sister Sharon in Florida, his brothers Ron in Illinois and Tom in Iowa, and his father James in Florida. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Christine and his mother Dorothy (Mauer). Family will be receiving guests Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 3pm-7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019