|
|
Loving husband of Kathey Filppula (nee Smolinski); cherished father of Richard Filppula; loving step-father of Deena (Jim) De Cicco; proud grandfather of six grandchildren; fond uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by his parents, the late Einar and Lillie Filppula, his brother, the late Ronald Filppula, and his step-son, the late Dwight Maness. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8th, at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment private. For more information, please call 773-774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019