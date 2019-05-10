|
|
Age 49, native of Currow Co. Kerry, Ireland, is survived by children Sean, James, and Eadaoin, parents Mary and Paddy Fleming, sister and brothers Mary, Pat, and Tom, girlfriend Jeni Uswajesdakul, and the mother of their children Eilish Fleming. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle of many and proud member of Local #399. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019