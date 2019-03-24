|
|
James G. Giblin, age 56, of Elmhurst, suddenly, beloved son of Dolores and the late Jack Giblin; loving brother of Patricia Doyle, Susan (George) Wick, Diane Michelle and Robert Giblin; cherished uncle of Logan Ewing, Colleen and David Wick and Jackson Giblin; soul mate and partner of Darlene Kline. Jim spent 38 years working for Jewel Foods in the Melrose Park warehouse. He was proud of his Irish heritage and he loved to cheer the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation Monday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019