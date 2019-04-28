|
James George Kosek, Sr., Vietnam War, Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Shirlie, nee Smith; loving father of Ashley and James George, Jr.; Cherished grandfather of Morgan Danise Foxglove; dear brother-in-law of Gaye Smith and Mike Ortiz; fond uncle of Kaley Smith; Caring companion of Miriam Blair. Friend to countless others through his travels near and far. Visitation Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Avenue, Darien. Int. Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NRA Foundation, www.nrafoundation.org. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019