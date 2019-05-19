|
James G. Sharkey, 86, of Northbrook, passed away May 16, 2019. Loving father of Catherine Sharkey-Steinberg (Rick), Christine Sharkey-Sanders (Dustan), and Janet Sharkey-Gualano; cherished grandfather of Sara Oberheim (Harry), Caitlyn Isham, Eric Chaney, Jake Chaney (Rachel), Sean Sharkey (Allison), Rocco Gualano, Nickolas Gualano and Samantha Steinberg; proud great grandfather of Zachary Klein, Justin and AJ Oberheim. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Rita Comstock Sharkey and son, Gregory J. Sharkey. James was a lifelong skier and instructor and had passion for sailing. He was a 25-year participant in Northbrook on Ice. He was also an active supporter and participant of Adaptive Adventures. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed by all who knew him. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adaptive Adventures.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019