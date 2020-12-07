James Gene Wessel, 76, died peacefully at home in Tujunga CA surrounded by his loving family on Sunday November 29. Born March 2, 1944 in Chicago, Jim was an esteemed and admired real estate broker at Re/Max for several decades. He loved to travel and meet new people, was passionate about music and movies and was an avid baseball fan. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 54 yrs, Sharon (Stumpf), his daughters Liz (Christopher) Goumas, Jenny (Shawn) Miller, his son James C. Wessel, his adored grandchildren Courtney and Gus Wessel, Eli & Charlotte Miller, numerous loving brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and countless friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store