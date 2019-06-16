|
|
Gervais , James James Gervais, 74, passed away on Sat. June 8, 2019 in Olathe, Kansas. He lived in the Chicagoland area until moving to Kansas in 1977. Jim was a former senior sales executive for the Panasonic Technics Corporation. Surviving are his beloved wife of 49 years, Carol Ann Gervais; his daughter Jackie Gervais and siblings, Joseph (Lydia), Matthew, Raymond, Thomas, Rosemarie, Mark and Gregory (Pam). Preceded by his brothers, Lawrence and Alan. Visitation from 4 to 8 pm Wed. June 19 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Funeral mass and US Army military honors will begin at 11:00 am Thursday, June 20 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 W. Hwy 45, Indian Creek, IL 60061. Memorials to the Gary Sinise Fondation would be appreciated. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory and additional obit info at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019