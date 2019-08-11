|
86, of Henderson, NV, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. Jimmy was born on February 21, 1933 to the late Domenico and Regina (née DiPasquale). US Army Veteran of the Korean War, worked at Republic Steel/LTV, member of Ironworkers Local 1. Beloved husband of 62 years to Jean (née Grande); loving father to Denise (Mark) Ruebensam, James Jr (Margaret) and Donna (Scott); proud Papa to Jackie (Bryan), James III (Jessica), Bobby and Vincent; Great Papa to Cara, Ethan, James IV, Giavanna and Dominic. Preceded in death by siblings Mary (late George) Ganz, Nina (late Ted) Pallott, Geraldine, John (Elsie) and Dominic "Babe" (Irene). Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Services private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019