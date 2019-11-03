Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church
Naperville, IL
JAMES GOODRICH MARSHALL Jr.

JAMES GOODRICH MARSHALL Jr. Obituary
James Goodrich Marshall, Jr., 75, of Woodridge. Beloved husband of Ingrid. Loving father of Jennifer (Martin) Barr, and Janet (Tim) Neubert. Devoted "gramps" of R. J., Lilli and Anna Duncan. Dear brother of Robert. Memorial Service 2pm Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church, Naperville. Jim was active at church and loved being with his family. He retired from ComEd nuclear division with over 30 years of service. As a certified naturalist, he was an education guide at Morton Arboretum for the last 10+ years. Jim was a lifelong learner. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Morton Arboretum appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
